Perkiomen Valley girls tennis blanks Upper Perkiomen

Perkiomen Valley 7, Upper Perkiomen 0 >> The Vikings dropped just eight games through the lineup as they blanked the Indians in PAC action.

The best individual showings for PV came from Allison Herbst at third singles, and the second-doubles team of Sophie Jago and Rachel Burns. They posted 6-0, 6-0 victories in their respective matches.

Spring-Ford 7, Boyertown 0 >> Tori Alexander and Jessica Leach headed the Rams’ sweep of the Bears in their PAC match.

Alexander and Leach were winners at first and second singles, respectively, by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Boyertown’s best individual showing came at third singles, where Abbey Green extended her first set with Pranavi Chamarti to a tiebreaker.

Upper Merion 6, Pottsgrove 1 >> The Falcons got their lone point against the Vikings in the third-doubles match of their PAC duel.

Alexis Youse and Jenny Patel recorded a 6-2, 6-2 win over UM’s Moira Ryan/Alanna Delong tandem.

Pope John Paul II 4, Pottstown 1 >> The understaffed Trojans got their lone point at first singles in a PAC loss to the Golden Panthers.

Gianna Epps was extended to three sets — one a tiebreaker — before coming out on top. PJP’s best individual showings came from Jordan Miller at third singles, and its second-doubles team of Shannon Fornsworth/Kristy Milligan, both of whom dropped just one game in their straight-sets victories.

Barrack Hebrew 3, Perkiomen School 2 >> A sweep of the doubles bracket enabled Barrack to edge the Panthers in their Tri-County League match.

Perkomen’s points came at first and second singles, from Julia Kelly and Jill Kachmar.