Pennsbury Girls Soccer makes sure Butler’s goal counts in 1-0 win at Neshaminy

LANGHORNE – Visiting Pennsbury senior Kelsey Butler poked home a rebound in the first 30 seconds of the Falcons’ battle Thursday afternoon at Suburban One National League rival Neshaminy and goalkeeper Kerry Phillips made sure it counted with her fifth shutout of the season.

Phillips had some help from both the left and the right side posts in this one but she made her most impressive save 24 minutes into the second half. That’s when she stoned Neshaminy sophomore Emily Tantala, who got a foot on a ball booted over the top by junior Deana Lebotesis.

While Tantala one-timed the ball mere feet in front of the Pennsbury net, Phillips was equal to the task, steering the shot harmlessly away to preserve the shutout. With the help of juniors Taylor Muller and Ella Palmieri – who switched from a midfield position to the back line – the Falcons blanked their fifth opponent in six games.

Pennsbury senior Jenna Peters got the ball going in the visitors’ direction from Jump Street, getting off a shot in opening moments that Skins netminder Riley Spingler blocked. Getting her foot on the ensuing rebound, Butler made no mistake when she gave the Falcons an early 1-0 lead.

“Adding Ella to the back line has allowed us to get Jenna (Peters) forward,” said Pennsbury head coach Kaitlyn Battiste. “(Peters (has) traditionally been a defender but she’s been able to create a lot of opportunities for us, offensively.

“Adding Ella back there has been a bonus for us and having Kerry back there has allowed us to (rotate the lineup). (Phillips) has been doing great for us, making the big time saves when we need her to.”

Midway through the second half, Neshaminy sophomore Kristin Curley hit the right side post on a shot that had eyes for the corner of the net. An ensuing crossing pass by senior Jackie Ziegler was caught in mid-air by Phillips.

The Falcons also saw some scoring chances slip by the wayside. Just 27 minutes into the game, Pennsbury senior Lizzie Kirk hit the crossbar on a blazing shot that sailed just over the top. A minute later, sophomore Rosie Bostian bounced a shot off the left side post that kept the home team within striking distance.

“I thought we might be able to sneak another one in there,” said Battiste. “In a contest like this going up against Neshaminy, I was just happy that we took advantage of the first opportunity that we had in the game.”

After opening its season with a double overtime scoreless tie against Suburban One Continental League rival CB East, Pennsbury remains unbeaten on the season at 5-0-1 overall, 3-0 in the SOL National Conference.

The defending District 1 Class 4A Champions, Neshaminy falls to 3-2, overall, 2-1 in the SOL National.

TOP PHOTO: Pennsbury senior goalkeeper Kerry Phillips makes a save, preserving her fifth shutout of the season in 1-0 triumph Thursday afternoon at Neshaminy. (Steve Sherman – 21st-Century Media)

Pennsbury 1, Neshaminy 0

(Sept. 14 at Neshaminy)

PENNSBURY (5-0-1, 3-0: SONL) 1 0 – 1

NESHAMINY (3-2, 2-1: SONL) 0 0 – 0

GOALS: P — Kelsey Butler, from Jenna Peters, 1st minute; N — none.