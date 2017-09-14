Keith’s quick strikes lead Carroll over McDevitt

Juliana Keith scored two goals in the first 14 minutes and Abby Wick tallied an assist as Archbishop Carroll rolled to a 8-3 victory over Bishop McDevitt in a Philadelphia Catholic League match. Wick also added a goal of her own in the second half, Rachel Matey had a goal and an assist, and Mary Kate Soltys had two assists for the Patriots (3-2, 2-1).

In the Central League:

Penncrest 5, Ridley 0 >> Five different players scored for the Lions: Corryn Gamber, Carly Baillis, Morgan King, Miranda Cropper and Abby Consedene. Goaltender Bryn McLaughlin made four saves for Penncrest (5-0, 3-0).

Haverford 7, Upper Darby 0 >> Sadie Gold led the way with two goals while Niamh Boyle, Anna Mefford, Lauren Hemple and Cece Peden all had a goal apiece for the Fords. Alyssa Hanrahan had five stops in net for the Royals.

Springfield 1, Marple Newtown 0 >> Olivia Little scored the decisive goal off an assist from Julie Schickling with 1:54 left in the game to seal it for the Cougars (2-2-1). Mackenzie Hilden made six saves for the Tigers.

Harriton 3, Garnet Valley 1 >> Morgan Rees tallied two goals, Sydney Kasmer had one of her own and Lexy Calhoun made four stops in net for the Rams. For the Jaguars, Regan Nealon scored their lone goal and Kayleigh Saboja had four saves.

Conestoga 6, Radnor 1 >> Keara Seasholtz scored the only goal while two players saw time in net for the Raiders: Anna Gurian played the majority of the first half and Katie Bell finished out the game.

Lower Merion 2, Strath Haven 0 >> No details were reported for this game.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 11, Neumann-Goretti 0 >> Julia Mirachi and Grace MacManus had two goals each whie seven players had one goal apiece for the Lions, who led 6-0 at halftime. Goaltender Kerry Patterson had two saves.

In the Del-Val League:

Interboro 7, Chichester 0 >> Cassidy Chadwick netted a hat trick, Jaclyn Floyd added two goals of her own and goaltenders Kayla Droxler (six) and Victoria Mod (two) combined for eight saves for the Bucs (2-3).

In the Bicentennial League:

Christian Academy 2, Delco Christian 0 >> Lindsay Haseltine scored two first-half goals, Hannah Sareyka and Grace Gormley dished out an assist each, and Dayla Fuselli and Emma Mansfield combined for a nine-save shutout for the Christian Academy. Goaltender Faith Warmhold had five stops for the Knights.