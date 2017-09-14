Higgins’ second-half goal helps Episcopal Academy stay perfect

Spencer Higgins netted the unassisted game-winning goal in the second half to help Episcopal Academy remain undefeated as it downed Germantown Friends, 2-1, in an Inter-Ac boys soccer match. Chris Bassett scored the first goal of the game off an assist from Jack Pacera, and goaltender Alex Geczy made three saves for the Churchmen (7-0).

In the Central League:

Marple Newtown 5, Springfield 1 >> The Tigers received goals from Eamon Clinton, Luke Ciavardelli, Chad Lairdieson, Marco Mesaraca and Mustafa Al Quaraaqhuli, and Dan Quinby helped the cause with five saves. On the Springfield side, Justin Eckard scored the only goal in the first half and goalie Christopher Walker had 12 saves.

Conestoga 3, Radnor 0 >> Chris Donovan had a hat trick for the Pioneers while receiving assists from Nate Jennings and Luke Smith. Nate Congleton had two saves for Radnor (3-2-1).

Penncrest 3, Ridley 1 >> The Lions (3-3, 2-1) were paced by goals from Matt Arborgast, Alex Boudazin and Nate Rodgers, and goaltender Justin Potts made two saves.

Lower Merion 3, Strath Haven 0 >> Noah Atsaves (three) and Brett Burns (five) combined for eight saves for the Panthers. No additional details were reported for this game.

In the Del Val:

Interboro 8, Glen Mills 0 >> Goalie Joseph Konneh made 17 saves for the Bulls (0-3) in the losing effort.