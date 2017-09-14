Garnet Valley drops first match of the season

Erin Patterson had seven kills and Amber Goldberg had 17 digs but it was not enough as Garnet Valley fell to Upper Merion, 3-0, in a nonleague volleyball game for its first loss since the quarterfinals of last season’s District 1 Class 4A playoffs. The individual game scores were 21-25, 23-25 and 10-25.

Alanna Hagerty had four kills and a block for the Jaguars (4-1), who only returned two varsity players on this year’s roster after graduating nine from its 4A state title team.

Head coach Mark Clark knows the roster has been completely revamped but still holds the new group to the same expectations as those of last year’s title squad.

“These girls have never seen a team like this. It was an eye opener,” Clark said. “We hung in there for the first two games but the third game, oh boy. We’re the state champions. There’s no excuse but this is an entirely new team.”

Also in nonleague action:

Springfield 3, Interboro 1 >> Morgan Kent had three aces, 10 assists and 10 kills, Molly Quigley had 13 assists and Sarah Eck had five digs for the Cougars. The individual game scores were 21-25, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-13.

In the Catholic League:

Bonner & Prendergast 3, West Catholic 0 >> Lindsey Fagan served 12 aces and added eight assists while Dakota McCaughan had 10 aces for the Pandas (3-1, 2-1). In addition to Fagan and McCaughan, Shannon Dirkin provided seven aces and Natalie Claffey had five kills. The individual game scores were 25-4, 25-13 and 25-5.

In the Central League:

Penncrest 3, Ridley 1 >> Tina Balta had 34 assists and eight digs, Jordan Schuller had 13 kills and 15 digs and Lily Mallon added 24 digs for the Lions in their game Wednesday night. The individual game scores were 18-25, 25-18, 26-24 and 26-24.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Unionville 3, Sun Valley 0 >> Kristine Guenther had nine kills and 14 assists, Olivia Nickerson added nine kills and 14 digs and Rachel De Carlo followed up with 17 digs for the Vanguards (3-3, 1-2).