Delco Football Super 7: Sept. 14

1. Garnet Valley (3-0) … Last week: 1

2. Springfield (3-0) … Last week: 2

3. Episcopal Academy (2-0) … Last week: 4

4. Haverford (3-0) … Last week: 3

5. Marple Newtown (2-1) … Last week: 5

6. Haverford School (1-1) … Last week: Unranked

7. Academy Park (1-2) … Last week: Unranked

Dropped out: Interboro (2-1) and Ridley (1-2), Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, last week.

Top photo: Garnet Valley defenders Zachary Shankle, 51, and Nick Westburg have Ridley’s Ociele Miller wrapped up in the second half. The Jaguars claimed a 24-14 win. (Digital First Media/Pete Bannan)