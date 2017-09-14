Crist leads Spring-Ford past Boyertown, 3-1

Kate Crist’s two-goal showing keyed the Spring-Ford field hockey team in its 3-1 victory over Boyertown Thursday.

Crist scored in each half of the Pioneer Athletic Conference (Liberty Division ) contest — the second assisted by Caroline Todd, who also scored in the second half off a setup by Mac Maloney. Kristen Grebe (six) and Ashley Della Guardia shared time in goal for SF, with Ashley Dierolf accounting for Boyertown’s lone tally in the first half.

Pope John Paul II 2, Pottsgrove 1 >> Madison Green’s second-half goal lifted the Golden Panthers to victory over the Falcons in their PAC Frontier Division clash.

Green’s tally at the 23:36 mark broke the 1-1 tie the squads forged in the first half, goals traded by PJP’s Nina Mariano and Pottsgrove’s Riley Simon. Katie McGuigan chipped in with six-save goaltending for the Panthers.

Upper Merion 1, Pottstown 0 >> Molly Weygand produced the game’s lone goal in the second half, giving the Vikings their margin of victory over the Trojans in PAC Frontier Division action.

Weygand’s goal was the lone blemish on the three-save goaltending Lillian Stirk provided Pottstown. Anaudeep Singh had five stops in her shutout showing.