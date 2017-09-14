Boornazian’s hat trick powers Haverford

Caroline Boornazian put together a hat trick while Kelsey Knapp dished out two assists as Haverford took down Upper Darby, 4-1 in a Central League game. Sydney Corcoran added an assist while goalie Mary Clare DePlato had one save. For the Royals, Skylar McCullough scored off an assist from Grace Muldoon and goalkeeper Mariama Keita had 14 saves.

Also in the Central League:

Penncrest 3, Ridley 1 >> Maitlin Combs scored two goals and Margaret Howe added another for the Lions, who had 13 shots on goal. Audrey Basset made five stops in net. For the Raiders, Shannon Flynn scored their lone goal and goalkeeper Megann Frame made seven saves.

Garnet Valley 1, Harriton 0 >> Liv Brooks scored the game-clinching goal off of an assist from Nicole Riper with 6:26 left to seal it for the Jaguars (3-2-1, 1-1-1). Megan Finnegan provided a stout performance with three saves. Harriton’s Maddie Dougherty made four saves.

Springfield 3, Marple Newtown 1 >> Freshman Olivia Ebersole scored her first varsity goal off an assist from Gia DeAngelis with 2:46 left and Anna Lemaster made 12 saves for the Tigers.

Lower Merion 1, Strath Haven 0 >> Maeve Clark provided a strong defensive effort and Kay Walker made 11 saves for the Panthers (4-2-1, 2-1).

In the Bicentennial League:

New Hope-Solebury 9, Delco Christian 0 >> Goalkeeper Rachel Yeung made 14 saves for the Knights (1-4, 1-4), who only trailed 3-0 heading into halftime.