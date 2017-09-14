Academy Park edges Penn Wood

Rajah Ozor’s victory at first singles and Camille Erskine’s win in the third match helped lead Academy Park to a 3-2 decision over Del Val League foe Penn Wood.

Varsity newcomers Taylor Smith and Aasiyah Bey claimed victory at No. 1 doubles to decide the match. Penn Wood’s Sallay Thollies earned a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 triumph at second singles.

Conestoga 7, Haverford 0 >> Haverford’s Jessica Au acquitted herself admirably in her singles debut (No. 3 match). Zoe Bozman and Christina O’Halloran also played well at second doubles.

In the Central League:

Upper Darby 4, Penncrest 3 >> The Royals’ Camryn Schultz defeated the Lions’ Ruth John in a well-played match at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Braya Page was a winner at first singles for Upper Darby, while Jasleen Gill earned a 6-2, 6-2 decision at No. 3 singles for Penncrest.

Radnor 6, Strath Haven 1 >> Singles players Kanon Ciarrocchi and Bridget Dougherty led the way for Radnor with straight set wins. Emma Lee won 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 at second singles for Haven.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 4, Germantown Academy 3 >> McKenna Bramiage won at first single and the Irish claimed three of the four doubles matches. Sarah Crinnion and Katie Williams, and Ellie Graham and Marissa Mycek were victorious at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

In nonleague action:

J.M. Barrack 3, Perkiomen 2 >> Hannah Parish won 6-4, 6-3 at third singles for the Cougars, who swept the doubles matches. Shira Stein and Talia Schley teamed up to win No. 1 doubles and Ruby Benjamin and Daniella Barow won the second second contest.