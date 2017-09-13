Tight-knit Spring-Ford boys cross country runs past Methacton

Spring-Ford 15, Methacton 46 >> The Rams ran one of the tightest packs ever seen en route to their PAC Liberty Division victory over the Warriors.

Shane Ainscoe, John Zawislak, Milan Sharma and J.T. Clark were all clocked at 17:03, with Zach Smith and Jake McKenna both timed at 17:04. Thomas Chimes was Methacton’s leader, sixth in 17:13.

Phoenixville 18, Pope John Paul II 41 >> Carlos Shultz led a 1-2-3 finish that enabled the Phantoms to win their PAC Frontier Division meet with the Golden Panthers.

Shultz took first in 17:17, followed by teammates Christian Schaaf (17:58) and Aaron Hin (18:11). Jack Phillips was PJP’s leading runner, fourth in 18:20.

Owen J. Roberts 15, Norristown 48 >> Liam Conway paced all runners as the Wildcats took down Norristown in PAC Liberty action.

Conway finished with a time of 17:13, while teammates Linus Blatz (17:50), Quinten Sherwood (17:53), Zach Kardos (18:18) and Dan Duffy (18:27) rounded out the top five. The Wildcats moved to 2-0 on the season while the Eagles dropped to 0-2.