Straight Business: Spring-Ford makes quick work of Norristown

Spring-Ford 3, Norristown 0 >> The Rams took their PAC match with the Eagles by set scores of 25-10, 25-13 and 25-15.

Rachel Kearon had eight kills and seven aces for Spring-Ford, which got other key contributions from Carly Swenson (20 assists), Abigail Goodrich (five kills), Alexis Palucki (four kills, nine aces) and Carolyn Norwicke (16 digs).

Methacton 3, Boyertown 0 >> Emma Eglinton headed the Warriors’ statistical stars in their sweep of the Bears.

Methacton won by set scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-12. Eglinton had 28 assists, one kill, 10 digs and three blocks. Methacton also got contributions from Andrea Castaneda (10 kills, five digs, two blocks), Carli Ginther (16 digs, three aces), Maggie Welsh (five kills, three blocks, one dig), Hannah O’Donnell (two aces, four assists, eight digs), Nicole Cooper (three aces, six digs), Sydney Zerbe (eight kills) and Lauren Stanley (four digs).

Pope John Paul II 3, Pottsgrove 0 >> The Golden Panthers swept their PAC match with the Falcons by set scores of 25-11, 25-5 and 25-10.

Mikaela Monroe contributed five kills, five aces and eight service points. Haley Spotts and Madeline Mulcahy each had four kills. Valerie Hall and Taylor Roberto (six digs) had nine service points apiece.

Phoenixville 3, Owen J. Roberts 0 >> The Phantoms swept their PAC match with the Wildcats by set scores of 28-26, 25-22 and 25-21.

Phoenixville’s statistical leaders were Keara Hennessey (46 assists), Alex Poloway (four aces, 15 kills), Kayla Grammerstorf (13 kills) and Malu Salin Matos (10 kills). OJR was led by Michelle Frank (three aces, six kills, one block, three digs), Chloe Golas (one ace, 10 kills, four blocks, one dig), Jordyn Chambers (one kill, 16 assists) and Catherine Cervi (three kills, four blocks).

Perkiomen Valley 3, Merion Mercy 0 >> Helena Clauhs paced the Vikings to a non-league victory over Merion Mercy by set scores of 29-27, 25-17 and 25-23.

Clauhs finishes with 13 kills while Ellie Min added 24 assists. Defensively, Ava Guarnaccia led the way with 14 digs and added seven aces.