Radnor packs the 30s to get past Marple Newtown on the links

Dan Bullock’s 1-over par 36 powered Radnor to a 195-224 Central League victory over Marple Newtown at St. Davids Golf Club. David Colleran carded a 2-over 37 for the Raiders.

Gillyoung Koh turned in a 6-over 41 to lead Marple Newtown.

In the Catholic League

Cardinal O’Hara 261, Conwell-Egan 292 >> Joseph Taggart and Danny Eglington tied for medal honors with 7-over par 42s to pace the Lions. O’Hara’s top six players shot between 42-45.

In nonleague action:

Norristown 223, Glen Mills 283 >> Calen Ryan birdied Nos. 3 and 5 to finish at 2-under par 34 for the visiting Eagles. His brother, Josh, had four birdies en route to a 1-over 35.

Justice Orfield carded a 49 for the Bulls.