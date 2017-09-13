Penn Wood’s Moore torches record at Glen Mills

Most people know Elicia Moore for her ability as a sprinter, but the junior from Penn Wood showed that she’s a pretty good distance runner, too.

Moore shattered the course record to win the Glen Mills Invitational cross country meet Wednesday. Moore finished in 22 minutes, 15 seconds to break the mark of 22:45 set by Penn Wood’s Caela Williams in 2012. Teammates Kyra Carroll and Tatiyana Laylor were second and fourth, respectively.

Tanaiya Lawler and Keiasia Kennard placed third and fifth, respectively, for Chester.

In the Central League:

Strath Haven wins twice >> Taylor Barkdoll picked up her first Central League win of the season as Strath Haven topped Harriton (19-42) and Penncrest (15-46). The Rams defeated Penncrest, 24-33.

Barkdoll covered the 5,000-meter course at Penncrest in 19:47 for a 33 second-victory over Michelle Qin of Harriton. Ava Crawford, Olivia Malley and Stephanie Watson placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Panthers.

Liz Egan finished seventh to lead Penncrest.

Garnet Valley a double winner >> Sydney Pyon was the individual winner as the Jags topped Springfield, 19-45, and Marple Newtown, 15-48. The Cougars defeated the Tigers, 21-34.

Pyon edged Springfield’s Brianna Juliano by one second for the individual victory. Amy Townend, Anastasia Erley and Cat Tran swept the next three spots for the Jaguars.

Haverford takes two >> Caroline DiTrolio of Radnor was the overall winner, but Haverford took four of the top seven spots to beat the Raiders (26-33) and Upper Darby (17-44) at Radnor. Radnor topped Upper Darby, 25-30.

DiTrolio won in 21:07. Teammates Julia Havertine (fourth) and Abigail Idiculla (fifth) also finished in the top five for the Raiders.

Haverford had its top five runners finish in the top 10, led by Connie Katcavage in second and Lindsey Scheivert in third.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Doyle paces Sacred Heart >> All-Delco Kayleigh Doyle took second as the Lions downed Villa Joseph Marie, 24-32, and Gwynedd Mercy, 26-30. VJM topped GMA, 26-33.

Boys Cross Country

Avery Lederer has his senior season off to a good start.

The All-Delco from Penncrest picked up his second win of the season and first in league competition as the Lions topped Strath Haven (22-36) and Harriton (22-39) in the Central League. The Panthers defeated the Rams, 25-30.

Lederer won easily with a time of 16 minutes, 44 seconds. Strath Haven’s Peter Armour was second in 17:17, followed by Harriton’s Sam Kartsinis in third (17:18). Justin Senackerib placed fourth for Penncrest, which had five runners finish in the top 10.

Garnet Valley takes two >> Joe Colavito, Sean Garrett and Peter Zekonis swept the top three places to lead Garnet Valley to wins over Springfield (19-40) and Marple Newtown (15-40). The Tigers topped Springfield, 25-32, for their first win in more than a year.

Colavito took overall medal honors with a time of 18:06, followed by Garret (18:23) in second and Zekonis (18:36) in third. Kenneth Ching, Joe McCool and Ben Smith 8-9-10, respectively, for Marple Newtown.

Haverford sweeps >> Sophomore Michael Donnelly and junior Evan Peetros led a 1-2 punch that gave the Fords a 20-41 victory over host Radnor and a 18-45 triumph over Upper Darby. The Raiders topped the Royals, 19-44.

Donnelly won in 17:22. Peetros finished two seconds behind Donnelly. Doug Rosin of Radnor took third, while Jarnail Dhillon of Upper Darby was fourth.

In the Glen Mills Invitational:

Curry takes title >> Lamaj Curry of Chester downed teammate Abdul Griggs to take home the individual title. Curry crossed the finish line in 18:47, while Griggs was second in 19:11.

Malik Lawrence (19:26) and Jordan Lattimer (1935) were third and fourth, respectively, for the host Bulls. Nathaniel Randall of Penn Wood rounded out the top five.