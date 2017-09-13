Pa Prep Live’s Search for the No. 1 Student Section now in the Round of 16

The search for the best student section in Southeast Pennsylvania has brought our number down to the Top 16. Our head-to-head bracket will whittle down the remaining contenders until we reach our Final Four where, along with YOUR vote, a panel of Pa Prep Live writers will help decide who will be crowned champion based on your student section’s school spirit, chants, and uniqueness.

The rules are as follows:

Head-to-head bracket voting will take into account the enrollment of each school. Weighted votes will be attributed to a school with lower enrollment to even out enrollment numbers (up to 1.6X for Round of 16). Winners are judged not just by the number of votes, but the percentage of school enrollment who does vote.

For example: No.1 Quakertown has an enrollment of 1,130 students while Cardinal O’Hara’s enrollment is 796. To put both schools on a level playing field, O’Hara receives a weighted vote of 1.419.

Quakertown enrollment: 1,130

Bishop Shanhan enrollment: 831

Weight of Vote: Bishop Shanahan +1.340

Oxford enrollment: 1,034

Malvern Prep enrollment: 508

Weight of Vote: Malvern Prep +1.6

Springfield-Delco enrollment: 914

Pottsgrove enrollment: 756

Weight of Vote: Pottsgrove +1.209

Sun Valley enrollment: 802

Owen J. Roberts enrollment: 1,209

Weight of Vote: Sun Valley +1.507

Saint Joseph’s Prep enrollment: 671

Pope John Paul II enrollment: 646

Weight of Vote: Saint Joseph’s Prep +1.039

CB East enrollment: 1,676

Episcopal Academy enrollment: 554

Weight of Vote: Episcopal Academy +1.6

Perkiomen Valley enrollment: 1,341

Chichester enrollment: 760

Weight of Vote: Chichester +1.6

Central Bucks West enrollment: 1,424

Spring-Ford enrollment: 1,695

Weight of Vote: Central Bucks West +1.190