Mesaros scores twice, Pope John Paul II blanks Upper Perk

Pope John Paul II 3, Upper Perkiomen 0 >> Kayla Mesaros scored twice in the second half of Pope John Paul II’s PAC Frontier Division win over Upper Perkiomen.

After playing to a 0-0 tie at the half the Panthers’ (4-0) offense exploded for three goals with Avery Cotter netting the third. Hannah Landis did all she could in net for the Indians (2-2) recording 12 saves in the loss.

Owen J. Roberts 6, Methacton 1 >> The Wildcats stormed back after getting behind early to claim a PAC win over the Warriors.

OJR came roaring back scoring three goals in each half to erase the early deficit. Mahogany Willis and Mia Baumgartner each scored twice while Sophie Marks and Sarah Kopec each had a goal.