Meehan lifts Methacton past Owen J. Roberts in OT

Chris Meehan’s breakaway goal, under foggy conditions, led the Methacton boys soccer team past Owen J. Roberts, 2-1, in an overtime Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division pairing.

Vince Delisi scored with less than five minutes left in regulation, matching Josh Fonder’s second-half tally for OJR. Mason LeSage had a six-save day in goal for the Warriors while Ryan Walker made nine saves for the Wildcats.

Pope John Paul II 4, Upper Perkiomen 1 >> After falling behind 1-0 in their PAC Frontier Division matchup against Upper Perkiomen, the Golden Panthers clawed their way back thanks to the two goal effort from Colin Flanegin. John Wagner had a big day in goal for the Panthers (3-0) recording 10 saves off of 15 Indians shots. Cole Kendra had the lone goal for Upper Perkiomen who fell to 0-4 on the season. AJ Williams added a goal and an assist for PJP, while Delcan Kennedy netted his first career goal for the Panthers.

Perkiomen Valley 1, Norristown 0, OT >> Max Chamorro scored the game-winner during the 83rd minute to lift the Vikings to a PAC win over the Eagles.

Chamorro scored off a feed from Alfredo Grimaldi to make Andrew Daubenspeck’s two-save shutout stand. Norristown’s Johan Rodriguez made 18 saves in goal.

Phoenixville 4, Pottsgrove 0 >> Jared Carboy scored twice to lead the Phantoms to a PAC Frontier Division win over the Falcons.

JT Stevens and Jake Perillo scored solo tallies while Clay Kopko posted two assists. Gavin Perillo came up with six saves to preserve the shutout.