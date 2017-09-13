Fisher’s 17 kills help Strath Haven edge past Lower Merion

Every swing counted as Strath Haven pulled out a tough, 3-0, victory over Lower Merion in Central League volleyball action Wednesday.

And we do mean tough. The Panthers won, 30-28, 25-19 and 27-25.

Ellie Fisher led the way with 17 kills and four digs. Gabby McGinnin put up 11 digs, nine kills and five aces. Emma Golato and Hailey Blum set the offense in motion with 20 and 19 assists respectively. Golato also had 11 digs, while Blum added five digs and two aces.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Garnet Valley 3, Harriton 0 >> Julia Bowes’ work on defense (11 digs) and at the service line (nine aces) powered the Jaguars (4-0, 3-0). Allie Hartney (eight kills, three blocks), Rachel Cain (29 assists) and Emma Rokosky (seven kills, 17 digs) also came up big.

Penncrest 3, Ridley 1 >> The Lions bounced back from loss in the first set to beat the Green Raiders.

Melanie June had 25 digs, four kills and three aces; Maria Brown added eight kills and five blocks and Jackie Kelly contributed 20 assists and 10 digs for the Green Raiders.

Springfield 3, Marple Newtown 1 >> All three of Springfield’s wins came by the score of 25-15. The Tigers took the second set, 25-22. Olivia Young recorded 16 digs and setter Hannah Roberts had a solid game for MN.

In the Del Val League:

Chichester 3, Chester 0 >> Julia Miles collected 13 aces, eight assists and three kills for the Eagles. Emily Allen (five aces, one kill), Keiarra Davis (three aces, two kills, one block) and Madison Weighand (seven aces, five kills) also came up big at the service line.

Academy Park 3, Interboro 0 >> Taylor Eiserman (10 kills, seven aces), Tyliyah Lockman (six kills, give blocks) and Jessica Jirak (four kills, two aces) showed the way for the Knights.

In nonleague action:

Agnes Irwin 3, Lawrenceville 2 >> Gian Napolean pounded 11 kills and Colby Yoh added seven solo blocks and four block assists for the Owls. Taryn Kelly added seven aces.