D’Orsogna’s five-star effort leads Carroll romp

It was the Sydney D’Orsogna show as she scored five times to pace Archbishop Carroll to an 8-0 Catholic League win over Archbishop Ryan.

Carleigh Conners, Hannah Bateman and Alex Almonte had the other goals for the Patriots. Goalie Mary Kate Kearney (two saves) pitched the shutout.

Bonner & Prendergast 10, Conwell-Egan 0 >> Allison Martin tallied the first two goals to get things started for the Pandas. Katie Caruso and Carly Brosious added two goals and one assist apiece. Cassandra Howard also scored twice.

Reagan Dolan chipped in with a goal and an assist.

In nonleague action:

Merion Mercy 2, Agnes Irwin 0 >> Goals from Margo Carlin and Grace Lopresti lifted the Golden Bears.

Julia Justi was strong on defense for AIS, while Emma van deer Veen played well in midfield. Goalie Paige DiLullo made eight saves.

Episcopal Academy 3, Lawrenceville 1 >> Maddie Rehak led the way with a goal and an assist. Gianna Pantaleo and Sophia Acosta also scored for the Churchwomen, while goalie Caroline Kelly made 10 saves.