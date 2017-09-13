Connect with us

Inter-Academic League

Dirks’ rebound goal helps Episcopal Academy triumph

Olivia Dirks tapped in a rebound off a shot from Lauren Cunningham, and goalie Hannah Moriarty turned in a shutout as Episcopal Academy downed Lawrenceville, 1-0, in a nonleague game.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Inter-Academic League