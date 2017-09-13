Delco Christian turns it on late in boys soccer win

Daniel Deger’s rocket from 18 yards out in the 72nd minute and Clay Corcimiglia’s tally four minutes later put the finishing touches on Delco Christian’s 3-0 Bicentennial League victory over Phil-Mont Christian.

Dante Felice got the offense in gear with a goal in the 20th minute. Brody Veleber stopped nine shots.

Christian Academy 6, MaST Charter 0 >> Grant Sareyka led the way with two goals and one assist. Tyler Skaer, Grant Carmer, Jesse Brittain and Lars Specht also scored for the Crusaders (3-1, 2-1).