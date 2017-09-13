Costello leads Pope John Paul II girls cross country past Phoenixville

Pope John Paul II 28, Phoenixville 29 >> Julia Costello led the Golden Panthers past the Phantoms in their close PAC Frontier Division meet.

Costello’s winning run of 21:13 put her well ahead of Phoenixville’s Victoria Wright, who was second in 21:57. PJP placed runners in the eighth through 11th spots, pushing Phoenixville’s fifth runner to 12th place.

Spring-Ford 17, Methacton 40 >> Gabriella Bamford and Emily Smith shared top honors for the Rams in their PAC Liberty Division meet with the Warriors.

Bamford and Smith were both timed at 19:55, ahead of teammates Sydney Galster (20;16) and Julie Vledder (20:34). Sarah Nicoletti headed Methacton with her fifth-place (20:34) run.

Owen J. Roberts 15, Norristown 50 >> Alex Glasier headed the Wildcats’ sweep of the first 10 finishing spots in their PAC Liberty Division meet with the Eagles.

Glasier covered her home course in 21:20, exactly one minute ahead of second-place Emily Glasier (22:20). Madison Frederick (22:27), Hannah Pugh (23:00) and Erica Hild (23:03) completed OJR’s first five.