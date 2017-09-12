Connect with us

Central League

Strath Haven doubles up to top Upper Darby

Led by the top duo of Greta Rohrer and Lilly Steinke, Strath Haven swept doubles competition en route to a 6-1 Central League decision over Upper Darby.

In singles play, Megan Kidd and Emma Lee won at first and second, respectively.

UD’s Emily Gian won at No. 3 singles 7-5 (7-4), 6-3.

Radnor 7, Haverford 0 >> Kanon Ciarrochi and Lucy Hedrick dominated with 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles competition. Bridget Dougherty was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at third singles for the Raiders.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Coatesville 4, Sun Valley 3 >> Devin Cronin put the Vanguards in good shape with a three-set win at No. 1 singles. In doubles play, Jamie Horne and Jazmine La, and Hailey Foreacre and Kaitlin Lynch were victorious in straight sets.

In the Catholic Academies:

Sacred Heart 4, St. Basil 1 >> Caroline Lewers and Natasha Szipszky led the way with victories in singles action for the Lions (5-2, 4-2). No. 2 doubles Lindsey Dowd and Mary Dooner cruised 6-0, 6-0.

In nonleague action:

Friends Select 4, Academy Park 1 >> Taylor Smith and Aasiyah Bey continued their solid play this season with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles for the Knights (2-2).

Westown 5, J.M. Barrack 0 >> Barrack’s Hannah Parish battled to a 1-6, 7-6, 6-7 loss at No. 3 singles.

Shipley 3, Notre Dame 2 >> Caroline Mackay triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles for the Irish (1-1).

