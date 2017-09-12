Strath Haven doubles up to top Upper Darby

Led by the top duo of Greta Rohrer and Lilly Steinke, Strath Haven swept doubles competition en route to a 6-1 Central League decision over Upper Darby.

In singles play, Megan Kidd and Emma Lee won at first and second, respectively.

UD’s Emily Gian won at No. 3 singles 7-5 (7-4), 6-3.

Radnor 7, Haverford 0 >> Kanon Ciarrochi and Lucy Hedrick dominated with 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles competition. Bridget Dougherty was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at third singles for the Raiders.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Coatesville 4, Sun Valley 3 >> Devin Cronin put the Vanguards in good shape with a three-set win at No. 1 singles. In doubles play, Jamie Horne and Jazmine La, and Hailey Foreacre and Kaitlin Lynch were victorious in straight sets.

In the Catholic Academies:

Sacred Heart 4, St. Basil 1 >> Caroline Lewers and Natasha Szipszky led the way with victories in singles action for the Lions (5-2, 4-2). No. 2 doubles Lindsey Dowd and Mary Dooner cruised 6-0, 6-0.

In nonleague action:

Friends Select 4, Academy Park 1 >> Taylor Smith and Aasiyah Bey continued their solid play this season with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles for the Knights (2-2).

Westown 5, J.M. Barrack 0 >> Barrack’s Hannah Parish battled to a 1-6, 7-6, 6-7 loss at No. 3 singles.

Shipley 3, Notre Dame 2 >> Caroline Mackay triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles for the Irish (1-1).