Kevin Smith shot a team-best 39 and was one of five players to shoot under 50, helping Strath Haven defeat Ridley, 212-236 in a Central League golf match Tuesday.

David Merz (40) and Ben Newlon (42) were the next best behind Smith followed by Nick Cardo at 43 and Lauren Butscher at 47 for the Panthers.

For Ridley (4-3, 1-3), Ethan Pecko led the way shooting 40 and Mike Wallen shot a personal best 41.