Shipley center mid Hannah Brainsky is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The sophomore center mid was one of two freshmen named to the All-Friends’ Schools League girls’ soccer first team last fall. After undergoing compartment syndrome surgery in the off-season, she scored in the Gators’ first two games of this season. Brainsky led the Friends’ School Leeague champions last fall with 10 goals and seven assists. Shipley head coach Dakota Carroll said, “Hannah is not only a great player, but super coachable and is a perfect example of a team player and leads by example.”

Q: Tell us a little about your leadership role as a sophomore center mid. Have you always played center mid? What do you think are the most important attributes necessary to be a standout center mid?

A: I’ve been playing center mid since I started playing 11v11, and I love it. To me, the most important part of being a center mid is decision making. One wrong decision can cost you a game, but one good decision can win it for you.

Q: Tell us a little about your bout with, and recovery from, compartment syndrome and the resulting surgery. What was the biggest challenge you faced in your recovery process?

A: So far, the recovery has been great. I haven’t had any real problems since I started playing again, so I’m very excited. Although I am still in the recovery process, I think it’s safe to say that the biggest challenge I faced was not being able to play with my teammates. I’m very excited to finally be playing again!

Q: What (to you) has been the highlight of your Shipley soccer career to date – can you share your most vivid memory of it with us? Was has been the highlight of your club soccer career?

A: By far, my favorite memory of my Shipley soccer career has been winning the FSL title Nov. 1, 2016. It was a great first high school season experience for me. As for club soccer, my favorite memories are the two times my team won the State Cup. Unfortunately, I couldn’t play in the last one due to my injury, but it is still by far one of the best memories.

Q: What are your thoughts about the concussion awareness program in place at Shipley?

A: I feel very lucky to go to a school that takes care of its students as much as Shipley does.

Q: What do you think you might like to major in at college? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: I’m really interested in going into the medical field, so I’d like to do pre-med.

Q: You wear No. 9 for both Shipley and your club team. Was there a reason you chose this number – does this number have any significance to you?

A: It’s always been my favorite number because it was one of my dad’s favorite numbers. Along with that, our favorite soccer player Martin Palermo wore it, but is now retired. He used to play for our favorite team.

Q: Who have been your biggest soccer mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: I’ve been fortunate enough to have had great coaches for school soccer and for club, as well as other coaches that have trained me individually. I look up to them, along with my dad. He played soccer growing up and eventually got to the semi-professional league in Colombia. Overall, I think the most important thing they’ve taught me is to enjoy the game.

Fun facts – Hannah Brainsky

Favorite TV show: Friends.

Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi.

Favorite team: Boca Juniors and Barcelona.

Favorite color: Blue.

Family members: parents Andres Brainsky and Yetty Uscher, brothers Ilan Brainsky and Isaac Brainsky, dog Martin.

