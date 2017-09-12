Shaak’s dominance helps Notre Dame stay perfect

Riley Shaak’s dominance in the middle helped Notre Dame’s volleyball team keep its record unblemished.

Shaak put up seven blocks while also serving up nine aces, and Elise Butler smashed nine kills to go with seven aces as the Irish beat Sacred Heart, 3-1, in a nonleague match.

Molly Kieft also had a good serving day, firing five aces as the Irish (4-0) won 25-15, 25-14, 22-25 and 25-20.

Jaycee Webster had 13 kills for the Lions, while Juliana Michniak added 10.

In the Central League:

Penncrest 3, Springfield 1 >> Tina Balta had a big day for the Lions, pairing 14 kills with nine aces, and Lily Mallon plucked out 22 digs as Penncrest (2-2, 1-1) downed the Cougars, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-16.

Carly Venit smacked 14 kills for the Lions.

Garnet Valley 3, Haverford 0 >> The defending state champs made quick work of the Fords, rolling to wins of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-19, thanks to 33 assists from Rachel Cain, and 12 kills and 12 digs from Emma Rokosky.

Erin Patterson bashed seven kills, and Ally Hartney added five more for the Jaguars (3-0, 2-0).

Strath Haven 3, Marple Newtown 0 >> Olivia Young was strong in the middle for the Tigers, smacking 15 kills and stuffing six blocks, while Hannah Roberts had seven aces, but Marple Newtown lost 25-17, 25-11, 25-19.

Ridley 3, Radnor 0 >> Melanie June had 18 digs, four aces and three kills, while Angela April added 14 digs and 11 kills as the Green Raiders swept, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21.

In the Del Val League:

Chichester 3, Interboro 0 >> The Eagles rolled over the Bucs, 25-20, 25-8 and 25-20, thanks to eight kills and two aces from Julia Miles and five kills apiece from Emily Allen, Mackenzie Troutman and Maddison Weigland.