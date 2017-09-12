Owen J. sweeps doubles to down Perk Valley; Spring-Ford, Phoenixville roll

Spring-Ford 7, Pottsgrove 0 >> The Rams used a dominating effort against the Falcons to maintain their unbeaten run atop the PAC.

Spring-Ford (5-0) lost just four games through the lineup, just one in the singles bracket. Tori Alexander (first) and Bianca Caresosa (third) swept their singles matches, with Rachel Reiniger and Hannah Sharkey (third) doing the same in doubles.

Phoenixville 6, Pope John Paul II 1 >> A dominating sweep of the singles bracket was key to the Phantoms rolling up a PAC victory over the Golden Panthers.

Julia Gumieniak, Mila Archer and Gina Brown had the perfect play in singles. PJP’s lone point came from its fourth-doubles duo of Kylee Smith and Cristina Pelvo.

Owen J. Roberts 5, Perkiomen Valley 2 >> A sweep of the doubles bracket paid off big for the Wildcats in their PAC victory over the Vikings.

Chloe Doyle had OJR’s best showing in the team’s lone singles win, taking third singles 6-1, 6-0. PV got its points in the other singles matches, from Jasmine Morris (first) and Nadja Townsend (second).

Upper Merion 5, Pottstown 0 >> A clean sweep guided the Vikings past the Trojans in league play. Hali Shin and Minali Tave won their respective singles matches, both in straight sets.

Perkiomen School 5, Kimberton 0 >> The Panthers dropped just one game through the lineup as they swept past Kimberton in their season-opening match.

Julia Kelly (first) and Sherry Zhang (third) took their singles action in straight sets, as did the first-doubles duo of Tillie Fantacci and Molly Welby.

Daniel Boone 7, Schuylkill Valley 0 >> Taylor Ledford’s 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles headed the Blazers’ sweep of Schuylkill Valley.