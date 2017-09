Merion Mercy field hockey team downs Gwynedd to remain undefeated

The Merion Mercy Academy field hockey team (4-0, 2-0) defeated Gwynedd Mercy, 8-1, Tuesday, getting two goals each from Sara Ewing and Emily Hauck and one goal each from Katie Murphy, Margo Carlin, Alex Lavelle and Grace Leprosti. Arianna Lavelle and Victoria Arra each dished out one assist for the Golden Bears.

Three days earlier, Merion Mercy downed Radnor, 4-2. Arianna Lavelle scored two goals, while Sara Ewing and Victoria Arra each scored one goal. Margo Carlin and Alex Lavelle each dished out one assist.