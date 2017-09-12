McTamney helps Plymouth Whitemarsh top Upper Dublin in four

Bridget McTamney finished with 53 assists and 18 digs as Plymouth Whitemarsh bounced by from dropping a close second set to top Upper Dublin 3-1 (25-19, 23-25), 25-17, 25-14 for a Suburban One League Continental Conference victory Monday.

Megan Peuser had 12 kills and three blocks for the Colonials while Gillian Connor added 11 kills and 15 digs.

Central Bucks West 3, Council Rock North 1 >> Katie Hudson collected 12 kills, 15 digs and two aces, Mackenzie Brooks had 10 kills, 20 digs and ace as CB West earned a four-set SOL National victory (25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21).

Amanda Mass had 11 kills and a block, Ana Claricurzio handed out 38 assists to go with six digs and two aces.

Abington 3, Souderton 0 >> Haley Novak had 14 digs, five aces and four kills for Souderton as the Indians were swept (25-17, 25-20, 25-22) in their SOL Continental match with Abington.

Tori Reiner had 11 kills for Souderton (2-2, 2-2) while Talia Watson finished with 18 assists and four aces.

Hatboro-Horsham 3, Wissahickon 0 >> Hatboro-Horsham cruised past Wissahickon in three sets (25-14, 25-8, 25-12) for a SOL Continental victory.

Upper Merion 3, Owen J. Roberts 0 >> Kelly Moore handed out 26 assists, Tori Wright put down 11 kills as Upper Merion maintained its perfect record with sweep over Owen J. Roberts.

Emily Gallagher made 14 digs for the Vikings (5-0, 4-0 PAC), who host defending PIAA Class 4A champion Garnet Valley 7 p.m. Thursday.

Pope John Paul II 3, Villa Maria 2 >> Mary Kate Mooney posted 15 kills, 24 digs and trio of aces as Pope John Paul outlasted Villa Maria in five (20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13) for a nonleague victory.

Sarah Ward had 10 kills and two aces, Simone Sparano made 34 digs while Maggie Bevenour had 15 digs for the Golden Panthers. Maddie Lesinski and Chelsea Harvey had 25 and 14 assists, respectively.