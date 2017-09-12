King, Morris lead Penncrest girls soccer in shutout

Morgan King and Logan Morris scored twice each as Penncrest topped Springfield, 6-0, in Central League girls soccer play Tuesday.

Corryn Gamber and Kenna Kaut added goals for Penncrest (4-0-0, 2-0-0), which got a three-save shutout from Bryn McLaughlin.

Also in the Central League:

Strath Haven 2, Marple Newtown 1 >> Maggie Forbes converted a penalty kick off a handball in the 77th minute as Strath Haven picked up the win late.

Margot Hotham scored the other tally for the Panthers.

Becca Ritchie notched Marple Newtown’s tally off an assist from Gabby Cramer. Mackenzie Hilden stopped six shots in goal.

Radnor 3, Ridley 1 >> Sophie Muetterties, Julia Rigolizzo and Carolyn Eckstein scored as the hosts led 2-1 at halftime and controlled the second half for the victory.

In nonleague action:

Christian Academy 5, Perkiomen School 3 >> Dayla Fuselli scored twice to go with an assist, and Lindsay Haseltine also recorded a brace for the Crusaders (3-1).

Hannah Sareyka also scored for TCA

Archbishop Carroll 4, Hill School 3 >> Rachel Matey scored twice, and Grace Gallagher provided the game-winner in the 64th minute to settle a back-and-forth affair.

Ashton Spano added an assist for the Patriots (2-2), and Gallagher and Gina Hoenig combined for nine saves.

Agnes Irwin 2, Friends’ Central 0 >> Natalie Pansini and Amelia Leyden scored for the Owls, while Sarah McConnon posted another shutout thanks to eight saves for Agnes Irwin.

Calvary Christian 5, Delco Christian 0 >> Faith Warmhold stopped 21 shots, but the Knights fell.