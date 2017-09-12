Field Hockey: Gannon, Redding guide Haverford over Garnet Valley

Junior Carly Gannon scored the first two goals of the game for Haverford on the way to a 5-1 Central League victory over Garnet Valley.

Sophomore Katie Redding had one of her two assists to Gannon. Caroline Boornazian, Eilie Kent and Kelsy Knapp rounded out the goal scoring for Haverford (4-1, 2-0).

Also in the Central League:

Strath Haven 6, Marple Newtown 1 >> Emily Raech was dialed in from the start, tallying her first hat trick of the season to lead the Panthers past the Tigers.

The Panthers (4-1-1) also received goals from Ashley Assell, Katie Capalbo and Emily’s sister, Mckenzie, while goalie Kay Walker had six saves.

Marple Newtown’s Kylie Gioia netted her second goal of the season, off an assist from Melanie DeCecco, and goalkeeper Anna Lemaster made four saves for the Tigers (0-4).

Penncrest 4, Springfield 0 >> Bella Sabato accrued assists on goals by Sadie King and Emerson Smith while Hannah Christensen and Margaret Howe-Consiglio had a goal apiece. Goalie Audrey Basset had five saves for the Lions.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 2, Morrisville 0 >> Emily Carroll found Mikayla Schuster for the game’s first goal and Jillian Orlandini scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give the Knights (1-3, 1-3) their first win of the year. Goalkeeper Rachel Yeung made five stops in net.

In nonleague action:

Notre Dame 7, Bonner & Prendergast 0 >> Tina D’Anjolell and Riley Maher had a goal and an assist each while Mia Leonhardt added two goals of her own for the Irish (2-0-1). Lauren Curran, Sarah Jane Quigley and Vick Trumpbour all netted a goal each for Notre Dame. Chelsea Rafferty made an impressive 29 saves for the Pandas (1-3).