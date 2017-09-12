Episcopal’s Barlee runs away with weekly MVP honors

Episcopal Academy’s DeeWil Barlee was feeling down on himself at halftime of Episcopal Academy’s nonleague game against Conwell-Egan last Saturday.

Barlee, who played every snap on both offense and defense in EA’s 38-21 victory, felt responsible for allowing the defense’s first touchdown of the season.

The junior running back/safety was poised to have a huge second half and lead the Churchmen to a win.

Barlee rushed for 220 of his career-high 259 yards in the second half and ran in all five of Episcopal’s touchdowns.

For his performance, Barlee was named the Independent Schools co-player of the week by the Daily Times and Delaware County Football Coaches Association. The Independent Schools consist of Archbishop Carroll, Bonner & Prendergast and Cardinal O’Hara of the Catholic League, Episcopal Academy and Haverford School of the Inter-Ac, Sun Valley of the Ches-Mont, and Delco Christian of the Bicentennial.

Barlee shared this week’s award with Delco Christian’s Luke Gutowski. The senior quarterback/linebacker did it all in guiding the Knights to victory over Jenkintown in Bicentennial League action, rushing for 144 yards and two touchdowns while compiling eight tackles, including two sacks.

In the Del Val League, Penn Wood’s Desman Johnson Jr. and Academy Park’s Kareem Burton were selected co-players of the week. Johnson, a sophomore quarterback, led the Patriots to their first victory at Council Rock North, connecting on 14 of 25 pass attempts with 261 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Burton, a senior running back, amassed 226 yards and a touchdown to power the Knights to their first win with a 43-20 rout of Great Valley.

Zack Hussein has thrived out of the backfield this season for Strath Haven. As the Panthers rolled to a 36-14 win over Lower Merion, the junior fullback ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Hussein’s stellar night earned him Central League MVP honors.

Other weekly honors, as selected by the coaches, went to:

Central League

Quarterback >> Jake Ruane (Haverford), Anthony Paoletti (Marple Newtown), Jack Psenicska (Springfield), Jake Fisher (Strath Haven).

Running Back >> Milt Robinson (Conestoga)Marlon Weathers (Marple Newtown), Caleb Mahalik (Penncrest), Ociele Miller (Ridley), Kamal Richardson (Ridley), Zack Hussein (Strath Haven).

Receiver >> Tate Kienzle (Conestoga), Jackson Niness (Conestoga), Jon Ricci (Garnet Valley), Stanford Patton (Harriton), Kyle Long (Springfield).

Offensive Line >> Blair Horning (Conestoga), Tommy Mahoney (Garnet Valley), Mike Shelly (Marple Newtown), Luke Zimmerman (Marple Newtown), Sal Tartaglia (Marple Newtown), Conor Block (Harriton).

Defensive Line >> Matt McClintick (Conestoga), Josh Ciarrocchi (Garnet Valley), Griffin Salus (Garnet Valley), Cade Brennan (Garnet Valley), Tim Campli (Haverford), Matt Young (Haverford), Mike Miller (Marple Newtown), Kyle Tobin (Marple Newtown), Giovanni Antonelli (Penncrest) Bryan Dewar (Penncrest), Nick Lapish (Ridley), Kevin Deal (Springfield), Justin Shields (Springfield), Lee Holbert (Strath Haven), Richard Moore (Upper Darby), Derrick Korboi (Upper Darby).

Linebacker >> Harry Thomas (Harriton), Jack Rosenfeld (Harriton), Paul Denman (Haverford), Jon Klee (Haverford), Pat Clemens (Springfield), Ryan Morris (Strath Haven), Ethan Belville (Strath Haven).

Defensive Back >> Markee Marshall (Harriton), Aaron Diamond (Marple Newtown), Jordan Mosley (Haverford), Thomas Foster (Strath Haven), Jihaad McDonald (Upper Darby).

Athlete >> Trey Blair (Haverford), Vinny Brown (Penncrest).

Specialist >> Liam Kirk (Conestoga), Jason Rose (Garnet Valley), Nate Warwick (Ridley).

Del Val League

Quarterback >> Skylor Fillis (Academy Park), Andrew Rodriguez (Chichester), Jared Dellipriscoli (Interboro), Desman Johnson Jr. (Penn Wood).

Running Back >> Kareem Burton (Academy Park), Joe Forte (Interboro), Kalie Kuyateh (Interboro), Elijah Gleplay (Penn Wood).

Receiver >> Rashaad Shaw (Chichester), Andre Dean (Chichester), Rahiem Bowens (Penn Wood), Kennedy Poles (Penn Wood).

Offensive Line >> Billy Martin (Academy Park), Naquan Johnson (Chichester), Mike Rinick (Chichester), Nick Ewing (Interboro), Shane Fraser (Penn Wood).

Defensive Line >> Bryson Roberts (Academy Park), Tylee Williams Clark (Chester), Demar Dill (Chester), Ebon Thomas (Chichester), Anthony Zizza (Interboro).

Linebacker >> Azeez Badmus (Academy Park), Elijah Berrymon (Academy Park), Chris Jackson (Chester), Aasim Muhammad (Chester), Cody Profitt (Chichester), Mike Rinick (Chichester), Eugene Sheppard (Penn Wood).

Defensive Back >> Rafiq Hilliard (Chester), Malik Langley (Chester), Rashaad Shaw (Chichester), Andre Dean (Chichester).

Independent Schools

Quarterback >> Bobby Siderio (Cardinal O’Hara), Luke Gutowski (Delco Christian), Ben Gerber (Haverford School).

Running Back >> Jared Nesbitt (Delco Christian), DeeWil Barlee (Episcopal Academy), Jules Kelly (Sun Valley).

Receiver >> Dan Whaley (Haverford School), Nate Whitaker (Haverford School), James Gines (Sun Valley).

Offensive Line >> Tyler Van Eerden (Delco Christian), Obinna Nwobodo (Delco Christian), Adam Klein (Episcopal Academy), Harry Riley (Episcopal Academy), Christian Arakelian (Haverford School), Shane Luedtke (Sun Valley), AJ Basht (Sun Valley).

Defensive Line >> Tom Wertz (Cardinal O’Hara), Nigel Ray (Delco Christian), Jack Purcell (Episcopal Academy), Asim Richards (Haverford School), Colin Hurlbrink (Haverford School), Dom Ellis (Sun Valley).

Linebacker >> Tyric Gould (Cardinal O’Hara), Cameron Blair (Cardinal O’Hara), Luke Gutowski (Delco Christian), Charlie Wendling (Sun Valley), Jared Creegan (Sun Valley).

Defensive Back >> Josh McCalister-Afflick (Cardinal O’Hara), Taseer Jones (Cardinal O’Hara).

Athlete >> Nate Whitaker (Haverford School), Jules Kelly (Sun Valley).

Specialist >> James Silvi (Episcopal Academy).