Doumbouya leads Academy Park over Pottstown

Academy Park’s Lansana Doumbouya keyed Academy Park’s first victory of the season, an 8-0 romp over nonleague foe Pottstown.

Doumbouya registered two goals and three assists for the Knights (1-4), who led at halftime, 4-0. Tahjay Swaby added two goals and two assists, while goalie Amadou Fofana made four saves in the shutout.

Conwell-Egan 9, Glen Mills 1 >> Dyiba Keita accounted for the Bulls’ only goal.

In the Bicentennial League:

Christian Academy 5, Calvary Baptist 1 >> Jesse Britton and Grant Sarekya paced the Crusaders (2-1) with two goals apiece. Warner Litrenta pitched in with a goal and an assist, while keeper Sam Geathers thwarted two shots.