Degnan, Lynch win easily as O’Hara stays unbeaten

Annamarie Degnan took home the number one singles match in straight sets while teammate Caroline Lynch only dropped two games in the No. 2 match as Cardinal O’Hara downed Hallahan, 5-0 in a Catholic League matchup.

The tandem of Kenzie Gardler and Mary Clare Hayden rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the No. 1 doubles match for the Lions (6-0, 3-0), who also won by default in the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles match.

In the Del-Val

Academy Park 3, Chichester 2 >> Cheyenne Phillips battled back in the No. 2 singles match to prevail in the third set 7-6 and 7-5 in the tiebreaker and Kamile Erskine capped off an impressive singles outing for the Knights by winning the No. 3 match 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 1 doubles match, Taylor Smith and Aasiyah Bey prevailed 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 to finished out a gritty team win for Academy Park (3-2, 2-0).

Haley Malloy and Jill Farrell took home the No. 2 doubles match 6-7 (7-5), 7-5, 6-3 for Chichester, which also won the No. 1 singles match by default.