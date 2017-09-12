Connect with us

Degnan, Lynch win easily as O’Hara stays unbeaten

Annamarie Degnan took home the number one singles match in straight sets while teammate Caroline Lynch only dropped two games in the No. 2 match as Cardinal O’Hara downed Hallahan, 5-0 in a Catholic League matchup.

The tandem of Kenzie Gardler and Mary Clare Hayden rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the No. 1 doubles match for the Lions (6-0, 3-0), who also won by default in the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles match.

In the Del-Val

Academy Park 3, Chichester 2 >> Cheyenne Phillips battled back in the No. 2 singles match to prevail in the third set 7-6 and 7-5 in the tiebreaker and Kamile Erskine capped off an impressive singles outing for the Knights by winning the No. 3 match 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 1 doubles match, Taylor Smith and Aasiyah Bey prevailed 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 to finished out a gritty team win for Academy Park (3-2, 2-0).

Haley Malloy and Jill Farrell took home the No. 2 doubles match 6-7 (7-5), 7-5, 6-3 for Chichester, which also won the No. 1 singles match by default.

