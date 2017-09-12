Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local News stat leaders, week 3

RushingRushesYardsTouchdownsAverage
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.7645125.9
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.34346310.2
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.4334358.0
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.2827129.7
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.4725845.5
O'Shaan AllisonMalvern PrepSr.3624516.8
Alex CrouseGreat ValleySr.2723028.5
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.3322626.8
Dante GrahamUnionvilleSr.3721805.9
Tim FaberOxfordSoph.3821545.7
ReceivingReceptionsYardsTouchdownsAverage
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.25445417.8
Ian TracyWC HendersonSr.15318221.2
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.14261318.6
Nate GraeffGreat ValleySr.15234315.6
Julian NadachowskiOxfordSr.13210116.2
Dan ByrnesD'town WestJr.10208120.8
Michael GrayWC EastJr.15193112.9
Josh BurgessGreat ValleyJr.10186118.6
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.12178314.8
Josh WillenbrockD'town WestSr.6155125.8
Janson SchemppOctoraraSoph.7155022.1
PassingRatingAttemptsCompletionsYardsTDsINTs
Chandler EnglandOxfordSr.168.5935989782
Dan DiBenedittoBishop ShanahanSr.167.2422238662
Drew GuntherMalvern PrepJr.163.5543245861
Ricky OrtegaCoatesvilleSoph.159.2543549742
Jake PrevostGreat ValleyJr.155.9281826610
Trent PawlingCoatesvilleSr.155.1603555841
Will HowardD'town WestSoph.148.7804871141
Bryce LaulettaD'town EastSr.143.0422730843
Steve PileggiWC RustinJr.138.9271515030
Joe SaulinoWC HendersonSr.137.9442540234
Team Offense(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)Interceptions (total)
D'town East41.7254.3102.735703
Oxford40.7161.3302.3463.722
Bishop Shanahan37196128.7324.713
Coatesville28.7207.7172.338012
Malvern Prep2412023235201
WC Rustin242595030920
Great Valley23.317217935103
Kennett22.7175.7120295.733
Octorara21.3137.3193330.341
Unionville21198.7122.7321.314
Team Defense(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)Interceptions (total)
Bishop Shanahan780.723103.711
WC Rustin10.712192.3213.311
Unionville14.3183.759.324333
Coatesville16.3167.3150317.354
Octorara20169.3142.3311.724
Kennett20151.7175.7327.331
D'town East23.7146.7133279.724
Avon Grove24.726711638323
Oxford25110.7192302.703
D'town West25.3173.7205.7379.314





