Daily Local News stat leaders, week 3

|Rushing
|Rushes
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Average
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|76
|451
|2
|5.9
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|34
|346
|3
|10.2
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|43
|343
|5
|8.0
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|28
|271
|2
|9.7
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|47
|258
|4
|5.5
|O'Shaan Allison
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|36
|245
|1
|6.8
|Alex Crouse
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|27
|230
|2
|8.5
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|33
|226
|2
|6.8
|Dante Graham
|Unionville
|Sr.
|37
|218
|0
|5.9
|Tim Faber
|Oxford
|Soph.
|38
|215
|4
|5.7
|Receiving
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Average
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|25
|445
|4
|17.8
|Ian Tracy
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|15
|318
|2
|21.2
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|14
|261
|3
|18.6
|Nate Graeff
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|15
|234
|3
|15.6
|Julian Nadachowski
|Oxford
|Sr.
|13
|210
|1
|16.2
|Dan Byrnes
|D'town West
|Jr.
|10
|208
|1
|20.8
|Michael Gray
|WC East
|Jr.
|15
|193
|1
|12.9
|Josh Burgess
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|10
|186
|1
|18.6
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|12
|178
|3
|14.8
|Josh Willenbrock
|D'town West
|Sr.
|6
|155
|1
|25.8
|Janson Schempp
|Octorara
|Soph.
|7
|155
|0
|22.1
|Passing
|Rating
|Attempts
|Completions
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Chandler England
|Oxford
|Sr.
|168.5
|93
|59
|897
|8
|2
|Dan DiBeneditto
|Bishop Shanahan
|Sr.
|167.2
|42
|22
|386
|6
|2
|Drew Gunther
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|163.5
|54
|32
|458
|6
|1
|Ricky Ortega
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|159.2
|54
|35
|497
|4
|2
|Jake Prevost
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|155.9
|28
|18
|266
|1
|0
|Trent Pawling
|Coatesville
|Sr.
|155.1
|60
|35
|558
|4
|1
|Will Howard
|D'town West
|Soph.
|148.7
|80
|48
|711
|4
|1
|Bryce Lauletta
|D'town East
|Sr.
|143.0
|42
|27
|308
|4
|3
|Steve Pileggi
|WC Rustin
|Jr.
|138.9
|27
|15
|150
|3
|0
|Joe Saulino
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|137.9
|44
|25
|402
|3
|4
|Team Offense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|Interceptions (total)
|D'town East
|41.7
|254.3
|102.7
|357
|0
|3
|Oxford
|40.7
|161.3
|302.3
|463.7
|2
|2
|Bishop Shanahan
|37
|196
|128.7
|324.7
|1
|3
|Coatesville
|28.7
|207.7
|172.3
|380
|1
|2
|Malvern Prep
|24
|120
|232
|352
|0
|1
|WC Rustin
|24
|259
|50
|309
|2
|0
|Great Valley
|23.3
|172
|179
|351
|0
|3
|Kennett
|22.7
|175.7
|120
|295.7
|3
|3
|Octorara
|21.3
|137.3
|193
|330.3
|4
|1
|Unionville
|21
|198.7
|122.7
|321.3
|1
|4
|Team Defense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|Interceptions (total)
|Bishop Shanahan
|7
|80.7
|23
|103.7
|1
|1
|WC Rustin
|10.7
|121
|92.3
|213.3
|1
|1
|Unionville
|14.3
|183.7
|59.3
|243
|3
|3
|Coatesville
|16.3
|167.3
|150
|317.3
|5
|4
|Octorara
|20
|169.3
|142.3
|311.7
|2
|4
|Kennett
|20
|151.7
|175.7
|327.3
|3
|1
|D'town East
|23.7
|146.7
|133
|279.7
|2
|4
|Avon Grove
|24.7
|267
|116
|383
|2
|3
|Oxford
|25
|110.7
|192
|302.7
|0
|3
|D'town West
|25.3
|173.7
|205.7
|379.3
|1
|4
Ches-Mont
Daily Local News stat leaders, week 3
More in Ches-Mont
-
Five different players score as Downingtown East rolls over rival West
DOWNINGTOWN >> Suffering from graduations and other defections, the early part of the Ches-Mont...
-
Peter’s brace leads Radnor to neighborhood rivalry win
Ryan Peter scored twice in the second half, helping Radnor overcome a halftime deficit...
-
Attacking trio leads Academy Park to sweep of Chichester
Thyligah Lockman, Taylor Eiserman and Sarai Threadgill powered Academy Park to a 3-0 Del...
-
Boyle blanks O’Hara as Episcopal Academy wins
Bridget Boyle stood tall in goal with five saves as Episcopal Academy blanked Cardinal...