Claffey, Bonner & Prendergast win battle with McDevitt

It wasn’t easy, but Bonner & Prendergast held off a scrappy Bishop McDevitt team, 3-1, in a Catholic League volleyball match Tuesday.

The Pandas competed in four close sets. After losing the first, 23-25, they rallied to win the next three by scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-22.

Leading the way for the Pandas (2-1, 1-1) was Natalie Claffey, who posted 20 digs and four kills. Anna Beynon also had a fine defensive performance with 14 digs.

Ariana McGeary was big in front of the net, coupling six kills with three blocked shots. Lindsey Fagan and Dakota McCaughan were all over the floor. Fagan registered 15 assists, five kills and four aces, while McCaughan pitched in with 11 digs, six kills and four aces.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Rustin 3, Sun Valley 0 >> In suffering a 26-24, 25-22, 25-12 defeat, Olivia Nickerson notched five kills and eight digs for the Vanguards (3-2, 1-1). Hannah Vicker led the attack with eight kills and Rachel DeCarlo shined on defense with 20 digs. Gia DiEmcio added six blocks and three aces.

In nonleague action:

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Chester Charter 0 >> The Lions rolled to a 25-6, 25-4, 25-8 win. Emma Knaub had three kills and four aces, while Juliana Kissinger contributed three aces and six assists. Emily Collins finished with nine aces for the Lions (3-0).