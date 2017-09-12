Catania, other low rounds lead Methacton past Owen J. Roberts

A meeting of the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s leading boys golf teams saw Methacton place their top five among the first eight finishers to come away with a 185-190 victory over Owen J. Roberts.

Methacton’s Andrew Catania and OJR’s Ward McHenry shared low-man honors in the match at Skippack Golf Club with identical rounds of 34. But while Frankie Guinan (36) and Ryan Glenn (37) were a close second and third in the final order for the ‘Cats, the Warriors got a pair of 37s from A.J. Thomas and John Cooper, followed by Dylan Lasecki’s 38 and Nick Martin’s 39.

Sam Diehl (41) and Conrad Benford (42) completed the Wildcats’ top five. Methacton went to 4-0 while Roberts was dropped to 5-1 and out of its first-place spot in the PAC standings.

Pope John Paul II 191, Norristown 233 >> Though Caleb Ryan scored comfortable low-man honors for the Eagles, the Golden Panthers took five of the next six spots in the final order to claim the PAC victory at Gilbertsville Golf Club.

Ryan shot a 33 to finish three strokes ahead of PJP co-leaders J.T. Spina and Greg Hiriak. The Panthers followed with solid rounds from David Antoniuk (37), Ethan Slover (40) and Vince Tulli (42) while Norristown, after Josh Ryan’s 39, saw its next three finishers combine for a 161.

Perkiomen Valley 208, Boyertown 236 >> Boyertown’s John Engle scored low-man honors with a two-over 38 but it was the Vikings that came away with the victory in league play at Raven’s Claw Par 36 course.

Andrew Giorgi finished with a team-best three-over for PV, which also got a 40 from Christian Riehs and a 41 from Andrew Burkhardt.

Upper Perkiomen 224, Pottsgrove 237 >> Upper Perkiomen’s Macauley Swenk earned low-man honors with a five-over 41 as the Indians downed the Falcons in league play.

Brett Miller added a 44 for the victors at the nine-hole match at Macoby Run’s Par-36 course. Pottsgrove was led by Cameron Mowery’s 44.

Phoenixville 206, Upper Merion 283 >> J.T. Sinnott led the Phantoms’ strong charge at Pickering Valley Golf Club in their PAC match with the Vikings.

Sinnott shot a 40 to secure low-man honors. He was followed by Mitchell Schwartz and Parker Stevens — both with 41s — and the 42s of James Peterson and Drew Gibson. They all finished well ahead of UM low man Nathan Ramanjula, who carded a 53.

Daniel Boone 14, Twin Valley 10 >> Colton Yenser keyed the Blazers’ Berks Conference win over the Raiders in a match at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Yenser’s four-over par 52 helped him score a 2-1 victory in his duel with TV’s Luke Morocko. Ty McKinney accounted for three of Boone’s points, Colin Gabbett (53), Ben Sjosten (55) and Kyle Vonderlinden also posted 2-1 wins and Evan Pingitore took his pairing 2.5-0.5.

Hill School 246, Spring-Ford 248 >> Jack Murray was low man for the Blues as they edged the Rams in a non-league match at Brookside Country Club.

Murray shot even-par 36 for the best outing of his career. Billy Gussler followed with a 39 while Hunter Ramee and Echo Wu carded a 39 and 40, respectively.