Towers’ effort leads Boyertown past Pennsbury; Pottsgrove downs Bishop Shanahan

Boyertown 3, Pennsbury 1 >> Jimmy Towers added a goal and an assist as the Bears scored all three goals in the second half to down the reigning District 1 Class 4A quarterfinalist.

Towers, off a feed from Sal Marciante, tied the game at one in the second half before Ryan Foskey found the net off a corner kick coming from the leg of Towers to give the Bears the lead. Nick Willson added an insurance goal. Zachary Kovatch registered seven saves in the win.

Phoenixville 4, Upper Perkiomen 0 >> Kyle Tucker, Danny Jackson, JT Stevens and Nick Sinapius scored for the Phantoms in a league victory over the Indians.

Jake Perillo, Tyler Siefer, and Kyle Tucker (two) each added assists in the win with Gavin Perillo providing four-save goalkeeping.

Pottsgrove 2, Bishop Shanahan 1 >> In a showing of two District 1 Class 3A semifinalists from a season ago, second-half goals from Ryan Curnew and Ethan Pace were enough to lead the Falcons to a non-league victory.

Pace and Mike Troutman registered assists for a Pottsgrove squad that was outshot 13-4. Ryan Long made 12 saves in the win.

Jake Frank scored Bishop Shanahan’s lone goal with 2:36 remaining in the game. Austin Coron made two saves.

Perkiomen Valley 1, Owen J. Roberts 0 >> Max Chamorro scored the game-winner for the Vikings in a PAC Liberty victory over the Wildcats.