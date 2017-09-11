Methacton girls eke out victory over Downingtown East; Phoenixville boys down Pottsgrove

Boys Golf

Phoenixville 201, Pottsgrove 249 >> At Pickering Valley, the Phantoms had the best five scores of the day, led by 2-over 38s from Mitchell Schwartz and Kyle Resuta while James Peterson carded a 40. Dylan Higgins’ 48 was a team-best for the Falcons.

Girls Golf

Methacton 173, Downingtown East 174 >> Methacton eked out a victory over the Cougars at Skippack Golf Course.

Emma Lawrie had low-woman honors, shooting a 35 with Riley Thomas (44), Susan Schafer (46) and Ashley Liu (48) rounding out the Methacton qualifiers.

Downingtown East’s Nicole Dutzman turned in a 40. Reigning PAC champion Liddie McCook fired a 41.

Great Valley 172, Spring-Ford 214 >> The Patriots’ Alivia Juliana shot a low-round 37 with Amanda Heins (41), Allison West (46) and Elaine Loose (48) all shooting below Spring-Ford’s top finisher (Amelia Dicicco, 52).

Downingtown West 159, Boyertown 202 >> At Twin Ponds, Boyertown’s Savanna Haas shot the low round with a 2-over 37 but the Whippets won the day. Grace Hickey’s 38 was a team-best for Downingtown West.