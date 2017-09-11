Mesaros’ four goals lead Pope John Paul II over Mount Saint Joseph

PJP’s Kayla Mesaros scored a game-high four goals and tallied an assist as the Golden Panthers sprung out to a 2-0 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 5-1 victory over Mount Saint Joseph.

Audrey Moroz added a goal for PJP, which also got three assists from Carson Tracy and solo helpers from Avery Cotter and Julia Hull. Stacy Kormos made five saves in the win.

Mount’s Gina Sassana made eight saves in the loss. Allie Prue scored the team’s lone goal.

Phoenixville 2, Upper Perkiomen 1 >> Leeza Galli’s tally late in the first half was the decider as the Phantoms came away with a victory over the Indians in league play.

Gabrielle Perrotto scored for the Phantoms with Hannah Leight (assist by Katie Cairns) scoring for Upper Perkiomen.

Hannah Sands made seven saves in the win for Phoenixville with Hannah Landis stopping eight for Upper Perk.