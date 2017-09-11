Castell scores game-winner as Upper Darby prevails

Jaclyn Castell snapped a tie in the second half with her second goal of the game as the Upper Darby girls soccer team notched a 2-1 nonleague win over Pottstown Monday.

Gabby Liberio and Ally Simonsson assisted on Castell’s tallies. Simonsson, Sarah Jordan, Haley Campbell, Jess Liberio and Emily Simonsson all played well defensively in front of goalkeeper Alyssa Harrahan, who made five saves.

Interboro 2, Upper Merion 1 >> Courtney Floyd deposited a free kick in the second half to break a 1-1 deadlock. Kerri Barnett, on an assist by Taylor Newcomb, netted the Bucs’ first goal. Kata Droxler turned aside 11 shots between the pipes.

Christian Academy 8, Phil-Mont Christian 1 >> Hat tricks from Lindsay Haseltine (two goals) and Hannah Sareyka (one assist) spurred the Crusaders (2-1) to victory. Grace Gormley added two goals.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 2, Hallahan 1 >> Zyianna Willmer and Julia Stellabotte recorded first-half goals to erase a 1-0 deficit. Kerry Patterson finished with seven saves in net.

St. Hubert 1, Archbishop Carroll 0 >> Grace Gallagher (six saves) and Gina Hoenig (three) performed well in net for the Patriots (1-2).

In the Ches-Mont League:

Rustin 1, Sun Valley 0 >> Amy Parker stopped eight shots in goal for the Vanguards.