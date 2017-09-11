Bridgets get it done for Owen J. Roberts in win over Boyertown

Owen J. Roberts 2, Boyertown 0 >> The Bridgets got it going for the Wildcats as they downed the Bears in league play.

Bridget Gallagher got it going in the first half with an unassisted goal before Bridget Guinan added an insurance goal in the second half.

Cassie Mickelsavage finished with two saves in the win. OJR outshot Boyertown 11-2 and held a 19-3 advantage in corners.

Boyertown’s Hailey Levengood recorded nine saves in the loss.

Perkiomen Valley 4, Spring-Ford 3 >> The Vikings held on to a three-goal lead en route to a victory over the Rams in league play.

PV opened up a 4-1 lead behind goals from Kelly Baitinger, Gabby Martina and Danielle Hamm (two goals) before hanging on as the Rams scored twice in the final six minutes, Caroline Todd from a feed by Kate Crist with 6:10 left before Crist scored off a feed from Clare Kennedy with 1:30 left.

Phoenixville 4, Pottstown 0 >> The Phantoms staked themselves to a two-goal lead at the half courtesy of goals from Ameerah Green and Kyra Trafford before Sydney Alling scored twice in a five-minute span early in the second half to cement the league win.

Pottstown’s Lillian Stirk made 15 saves in the loss.

Methacton 10, Norristown 0 >> Seven first-half goals led the Warriors to a shutout victory over the Eagles in league play.

Alexa Kratz led the way with three goals for Methacton, which also got two-goal games from Grace Hirst (two assists) and Olivia Hoover (assist). Frankie Lucchesi and Mackenzie Henry added a goal and an assist with Emily Owens adding a goal. Rosa Coppa and Liz Chipman chipped in assists while Sarah Woolston provided three-save goalkeeping.

Basimah Curry made 29 saves for the Eagles, who were outnumbered in penalty corners, 21-1.

Upper Perkiomen 14, Pottsgrove 1 >> The Indians pounced on the Falcons early, scoring eight first-half goals en route to the 13-goal league victory.

AiYi Young and Kaylie Siwy led the scoring for UP (3-0 PAC, 4-0 overall), both scoring a hat trick with Young adding two assists and Siwy one. Abrianna Gato, Autumn Gahman and Liz Fox (one assist) each scored twice with Hope Flack (three assists) and Bella Carpenter each scoring one.

Justine Fretz scored for the Falcons, which was outshot 34-5 and on the wrong side of the penalty-corner advantage, 14-2.