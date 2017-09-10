Smith’s hat trick leads Ridley to win

Kayley Smith notched a hat trick as Ridley notched a 5-0 decision over Bonner & Prendergast Saturday.

Amaya Impriano and Ericka Kitzinger added markers for the Green Raiders (2-2). The defense of Anna Charitonchick, Emily Cooper, Gianna Volpone and Andrea Pezick held the Pandas without a shot on goal.

Kelli Curran made six saves in net for Bonner & Prendie.

In other nonleague action:

Penncrest 3, Avon Grove 0 >> Corryn Gamber scored twice, and Katie Sparling added a goal to lead the Lions.

Kennett 6, Interboro 3 >> Morgan Reed, Nicole Floyd and Cassidy Chadwick each scored for the Bucs, but a hat trick from Kennett’s Hailey Weinert sent Interboro to a defeat.

Agnes Irwin 0, Hill School 0 >> Sarah McConnon made eight saves late Friday, but the Owls couldn’t find a goal and settled for a draw.

Pennington 4, Episcopal Academy 2 >> Ana Salvucci and Raina Kuzemka had the goals for the Churchwomen. Goalie Hannah Moriarty made 12 saves.