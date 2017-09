Melanie June served up a bit of volleyball history Saturday morning.

June fired 14 aces, a Ridley single-game program record, in a 3-0 nonleague sweep of St. Hubert.

June added 11 digs as Ridley prevailed by game scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-12. Angela April contributed 10 kills and seven digs. Maria Brown paired five kills with two blocks, and Jackie Kelly dished 22 assists to go with three aces for the Green Raiders.