Peter’s brace leads Radnor to neighborhood rivalry win

Ryan Peter scored twice in the second half, helping Radnor overcome a halftime deficit and notch a 2-1 nonleague win over Archbishop Carroll Saturday.

Evan Majercak assisted on one of Peter’s tallies, and Nate Congleton made three saves for Radnor (1-1-1).

Nick Booth tallied for Carroll, which got six saves from Jake Langley.

In other nonleague action:

Penn Wood 2, Lower Merion 0 >> Romario Sterling tucked away a corner kick from John Kpankga in the first half, and Marvin Desrosries added a second-half tally as the Patriots (2-0) stayed unbeaten.

Goodwill Agbaadem kept the clean sheet with six saves.

Episcopal Academy 2, St. Joseph’s Prep 0 >> Spencer Higgins twice deposited feeds from Billy Hoy into the back of the net, and Alex Geczy and Trevor Manion made two saves each for the shutout as the Churchmen (5-0) stayed unblemished on the season.

Avon Grove 3, Penncrest 2 >> Matt Arbogast scored twice, and Justin Potts made seven saves, but the Lions (1-3) fell in double overtime. Brandon Cairy and Colby Schnyder assisted on Arbogast’s tallies.

Garnet Valley 1, Sun Valley 1 >> Nate Ominsky scored in the first half off an Andrew Weir setup, but the Vanguards’ Zach Montgomery pegged that goal back in the second half for the draw.

Jack Segool resisted the Jaguars pressure with 13 saves for Sun Valley, while Tyler Davis stopped four shots for the Jags.

Haverford School 3, Kiski School 0 >> Parker Gravina notched a goal and an assist, and Jackson Spahr and Scott Marshall also scored for the Fords (3-2-1) in the tournament at Hill School. Will Baltrus registered a shutout with two saves.

South Kent 3, Haverford School 1 >> Danyal Burhan scored off a Griffin Wada assist in the second half as the Fords (2-2-1) stayed close to one of the top teams in the nation late Friday night at the Hill School. Will Baltrus made four saves in goal.

Marple Newtown 2, Friends Central 0 >> Eamon Clinton scored both goals for the host Tigers (2-3), one of which gave his side a 1-0 lead at the half. Goalie Kyle Kennedy registered five saves en route to the clean sheet.