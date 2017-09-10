Connect with us

Fall Sports

Leonhardt’s hat trick leads Notre Dame win

Mia Leonhardt recorded a hat trick and dished two assists as Notre Dame romped past West Chester East, 9-0, in a nonleague game Saturday.

Lauren Curran and Riley Maher scored twice each. Tina D’Anjolell dished three assists, while Sarah Jane Quigley handed out two helpers.

In other nonleague action:

Boyertown 2, Marple Newtown 1 >> Kylie Gioia scored her first varsity goal off a feed from Kristen Rutecki with less than a minute to play, but the Tigers couldn’t find the equalizer. Ava Abatangelo bolstered a defense that helped Anna Lemaster make seven saves in goal for the Tigers (0-2).

Kennett Square 12, Upper Darby 0 >> Mariama Keita stopped 18 shots for the Royals, who trailed by six goals at the half. Sydney Thureen scored four goals for Kennett.

Haverford 4, Bonner & Prendergast 0 >> Sydney Corcoran scored twice as the Fords (3-1) powered home four second-half goals late Friday. Jane Zarella and Caroline Boornazian also scored, while Meggie DePlato recorded the shutout in goal.

Harriton 3, Interboro 2 >> Ro Murphy and Marissa Mullan scored for the Bucs with assists from Tori Harris and Lilly Bonner. Sophia Harley made 12 saves in goal for Interboro.

