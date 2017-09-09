Tucker takes Phoenixville past Twin Valley

Phoenixville 4, Twin Valley 1 >> Kyle Tucker scored twice to key the Phantoms’ victory over the Raiders in the Twin Valley Tournament.

Jared Carboy and Danny Jackson completed Phoenixville’s scoring, with assists credited to Alex Bowman, Jack Linko, Tyler Siefer and Nick Sinapius.

Boyertown 3, Daniel Boone 0 >> Jimmy Towers scored two goals to lead the Bears in their non-league victory over the Blazers.

Ryan Burkhardt completed the point production for Boyertown (2-0). Assists were credited to Ben Wise, Sal Marciante and Connor Reiss.

Methacton 3, West Chester Rustin 3 >> Twice taking goals, the Warriors saw the Golden Knights erase both advantages as the teams played to a double-overtime draw.

Connor Bossard began the scoring for Methacton (2-1-1) with an assist from Chris Meehan, before Vince Delisi tallied twice in the second half to overcome a 2-1 Rustin lead. Ryan Sheridan and Max Jones got credit for assists, with Mason LeSage adding seven goalkeeper saves.

South Kent 2, Hill School 0 >> South Kent scored in each half to deal the Blues a shutout loss in the Hill Kickoff Jamboree.

South Kent converted a free kick in the sixth minute, managed to avoid a pair of PK calls and took that lead into the second half before a back volley found the upper far corner.

The Hill got solid play from Zach Barrett, Euan Forres and Chase Clemens, with Chris Kingston making four saves for the locals. Hunter Kochiss had five saves for South Kent, whose goals were scored by Endy Butigian and Payton Blynn.