Three-time All-Delco Emma Seifried and Chiara O’Keefe took the first two spots for Sacred Heart, but Notre Dame used its depth to beat the Lions, 33-38 and Merion Mercy, 15-60.

Sacred Heart defeated Merion Mercy, 19-37.

Seifried crossed the finish line in 21:57, 46 seconds ahead of O’Keefe. Katie Lennon, Lindsey Smith, Farran Dougherty and Penelope Riley swept the next five places for Notre Dame.