Saydee, Penn Charter take apart Bonner & Prendie

Bonner & Prendergast found the end zone for the first time this season, but the Friars remain in search of their first victory following a 42-6 nonleague defeat to Penn Charter Friday night.

Senior wide receiver Kyrin Jackson scored B & P’s lone touchdown and finished with 33 yards on three catches. Billy McGoldrick rushed for a team-high 32 yards on 12 carries, while Ty Gundy added 29 yards on the ground.

Shon Nelson and Michael Standen split time at quarterback for the Friars, combining for 104 yards on eight competitions.

The Friars (0-3) had trouble containing Penn Charter’s Edward Saydee, who had 138 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He chipped in with 75 yards on the ground.

Gavin Tygh rushed for 117 yards on just six carries for the Quakers.

Bonner & Prendergast will try again for its first win when it hosts Lansdale Catholic in the teams’ Catholic League Red Division opener next week.