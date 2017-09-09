Owen J. Roberts cross country tops the charts at Centaur Invitational

The Owen J. Roberts cross country teams dominated Saturday’s Centaur Invitational, producing the boys individual champion and girls team titlist by the time the race ended.

The Wildcat girls had five Top 20 finishers on the way to their championship (55 points) over Parkland (84). Autumn Sands was second overall in 20:29, with Hannah Kopec sixth (20:54).

Alex Glasier (14th, 21:19), Mikayla Niness (15th, 21:19) and Makenzie Kurtz (18th, 21:30) also contributed to OJR’s low-scoring run.

On the boys’ side, team runner-up OJR (85 points) had Liam Conway win with a time of 15:59 on the deSales University course. Andrew Malmstrom followed in sixth place (17:02) ahead of Linus Blatz (22nd, 17:43), Larkin Recke (23rd, 17:43) and David Brunton (33rd, 18:09).