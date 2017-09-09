Connect with us

Nelligan puts Haverford School in seventh heaven

Senior John Nelligan collected seven goals, one assist and one drawn ejection to pace the Haverford School to a 15-7 triumph over the Hill School.

T.J. Brooks and Matt LaRocca chipped in with two goals each.

